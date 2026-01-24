Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NBA has postponed a Warriors-Timberwolves game “to prioritize the safety and security” of the community after Border Patrol shot and killed a man in Minneapolis Saturday.

The game at Target Center has been rescheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m., the NBA said in a statement.

The cancelation comes after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a 37-year-old man during large scale immigration enforcement operations in the city.

The Department of Homeland Security shared a photo of a gun they say the victim had on him when he allegedly approached agents and “violently resisted” arrest.

Trump officials say the border agent fired “defensive shots.”

open image in gallery Violent clashes have broken out at the site of Saturday’s shooting ( AP )

The fatal shooting, just two weeks after Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, has sparked violent clashes between a crowd and federal agents at the shooting site.

Gov. Tim Walz urged protesters to remain peaceful and insisted a full investigation into the shooting will be conducted.

President Donald Trump echoed claims that the shooting was in self-defense, writing on Truth Social, “This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off?”

He then launched into a rant about about Minneapolis Rep. Ilhan Omar.

open image in gallery DHS released a photo of the gun they say was found on the victim and wrote in a statement, ‘The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement’ ( DHS )

“Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong!” Trump wrote. “This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery. Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud. The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! ... LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB!”

Bystander video of the shooting showed multiple federal agents struggling with a man on the ground before a gunshot is heard.

Family identified the victim as Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse.

At a press briefing, Minneapolis Chief of Police Brian O’Hara said Pretti was a “lawful gun owner” with a permit to carry the weapon.