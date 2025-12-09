Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mo Salah takes to social media amid doubts over his Liverpool future

Mo Salah was left out of Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan
Mo Salah was left out of Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Mo Salah was omitted from Liverpool's squad for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Inter Milan following a public outburst.
  • The Egypt international attended training at the club's Kirkby base on Tuesday instead of travelling with the team, and posted a selfie of himself in the gym on Instagram.
  • Salah publicly criticised Liverpool after the Leeds match on Saturday, stating he felt “thrown under the bus” and that promises made in the summer had not been kept.
  • He also claimed his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had deteriorated and suggested someone at the club did not want him there.
  • Slot admitted he had “no clue” if Salah would feature for the club again when asked on Monday, further fuelling uncertainty about his future.
