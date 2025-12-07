Every word from Mohamed Salah’s extraordinary rant against Liverpool and Arne Slot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah went on an explosive tirade after Liverpool’s draw with Leeds on Sunday where he took aim at manager Arne Slot and the club’s hierarchy, claiming to have been thrown “under the bus”.

The Egyptian, who has lost his place in the Liverpool team, said he doesn’t have a relationship with Slot any more as he accused the club of breaking their promises to him.

Salah also called out Liverpool legend-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher and lamented how he has been treated differently to fellow Premier League great Harry Kane.

Here’s every word of Salah’s extraordinary rant at Elland Road.

What are you thinking sat on the bench?

“I don't know what to say. It's funny but I couldn't believe it. It is a really disappointing result for us as a team because we expect to win a game like that.

“We managed to score two goals in the beginning and the game was going in our direction but we conceded silly goals. I'm not attacking my teammates because I was on the bench but we conceded silly goals as we did before.

“We just have to try to keep a clean sheet and win games.”

What couldn't you believe?

“That I'm sitting on the bench for 90 minutes! The third time on the bench, I think for the first time in my career. I'm very, very disappointed to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season.

“Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah feels he has been thrown under the bus by Liverpool ( Getty Images )

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games so I can't say they keep the promise.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club.

“This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much I will always do. I called my mum yesterday - you guys didn't know if I would start or not, but I knew.

“Yesterday I said to them, come to the Brighton game. I don't know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it. In my heads, I'm going to enjoy that game because I don't know what is going to happen now.

“I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa Cup (of Nations). I don't know what is going to happen when I am there.”

open image in gallery Salah will wave goodbye to Liverpool fans after next weekend’s clash with Brighton ( AP )

What do you do with the situation now?

“It is not acceptable for me. I don't know why this is happening to me. I don't get it. I think if this was somewhere else, every club would protect its player.

“How I see it now is like you throw Mo under the bus because he is the problem in the team now. But I don't think I am the problem. I have done so much for this club.

“The respect, I want to get. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It's football. It is what it is.”

Could Brighton be your last game for Liverpool?

“In football you never know. I don’t accept this situation. I have done so much for this club.”

open image in gallery Salah has been left out of the starting line-up in three straight matches ( PA Wire )

So frustrating?

“With respect, I love everyone. I love (Erling) Haaland, I will talk about him. I am the current top goalscorer in the Premier League. He is not yet. He is going to win it hopefully and that is fine for him. I love him and he knows that.

“I am top goalscorer, best player, winning the league in such a style, but I am the one who has to defend himself in front of the media and fans.”

Does this hurt you more?

“Absolutely. After what I have done for the club it really hurts. You can imagine, really. After going from home to the club and you don’t know if you are starting. I know the club too well, I have been here many years. Tomorrow (Jamie) Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine.”

Is a move to Saudi Arabia still on the table?

“I don’t want to answer this question, because the club is going to take me to a different direction.”

open image in gallery Salah did not want to answer whether a move to Saudi Arabia was still on the table ( Action Images via Reuters )

Is the situation now impossible to solve?

“I cannot say it is impossible, but from what I feel, I have done so much for the club, I love the fans and the club so much, but I don’t know what is going to happen next.”

Is it doubly frustrating that you didn’t even come on against Leeds?

“Can you answer that? I have been at this club, scoring more than anyone in this generation, since I came to the Premier League, I don’t think anyone has scored more goals and made more assists than me. In the whole Premier League. If I am somewhere else, everybody would go to the media and defend the players. I am the only one in this situation.

“Can I give an example? It’s silly but I am sorry. I remember a while go, Harry Kane was not scoring for 10 games, everyone in the media was like ‘oh, Harry will score for sure’, when it comes to Mo everyone is like ‘he needs to be on the bench’. I am sorry Harry!”

open image in gallery Salah says he has received harsher treatment to Harry Kane ( Getty Images )

When you talk about someone wanting you out, who is that?

“I don't know. I don't know. I really don’t know.”

Is it the sporting director, Richard Hughes?

“No, no, don't put the words in my mouth. From the situation I see that’s it.”

Had anyone communicated and explained the situation to you? Have you actually asked for that?

“I did. I did, but I don't see an explanation.

“Like I knew yesterday that I was not going to play and that's it, so take it and swallow it and go home.”

Were told personally you weren't going to be playing by Arne Slot?

“Yeah, he told me yesterday and had a meeting with him.”

open image in gallery Salah says Liverpool boss Arne Slot ‘knows my feelings’ ( Action Images via Reuters )

Did you let your feelings be known then, you were disappointed?

“He knows my feeling. He knows my feeling.”

Do you regret signing that contract?

“Imagine how bad that I have to answer it, honestly.

“That hurts, even the question hurts. This club, signing for this club, I will never regret it.

“I thought I'm going to renew here and end my career here, but this is not according to the plan, so I'm not regretting signing for the club for sure.”

You're one of the greatest players in Liverpool's history. Can you believe it might end like this?

“Somehow it will end but the thing in my head is like why it should end this way? Because I am too fit, just five months ago I was just winning every individual award so why should it go this direction?

open image in gallery Salah’s goals helped Liverpool win last season’s Premier League ( PA Archive )

“I'm sorry everybody in a team is not in his form yet I'm the one has has to defend himself now.”

Is the next step for you to speak to Slot again?

“No, I don’t think so. We spoke a lot.”

Has the relationship broken down?

“Yeah, there's no relationship between us.

“It was very good relationship and now all of a sudden there is no relationship.”

open image in gallery Salah says he no longer has a relationship with Slot ( PA Archive )

Has something changed behind the scenes?

“You guys know better than me. I don't know.”

Do you feel let down from your team-mates as well?

“No, no, no, these guys, they know how much I love them. They know how much I support them, even inside before the game, after the game.

“I'm an experienced player, I've been in their position. I always support them, I always give them experience. But no, no, the players they're not connected to the situation at.

“Even they support me so much so there's just much love between us as players and respect.”