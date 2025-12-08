Mohamed Salah is ‘destroying his legacy’, says Wayne Rooney
- Mohamed Salah made controversial comments after Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United, claiming he was "thrown under the bus" and made a "scapegoat" by the club.
- Salah, an unused substitute in the match, stated his relationship with the manager had deteriorated, leading to speculation about his future at Anfield.
- Wayne Rooney criticised Salah, asserting that the Egyptian is "destroying his legacy at Liverpool" despite his significant achievements for the club.
- Rooney argued that Salah's remarks were disrespectful to his teammates, manager, and fans, especially at a critical time for the club.
- The former Manchester United striker suggested that Liverpool manager Arne Slot should bench Salah for upcoming matches to demonstrate authority and address the situation.