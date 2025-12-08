Wayne Rooney claims Mohamed Salah is ‘destroying his legacy at Liverpool’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Mohamed Salah is “destroying his legacy at Liverpool” after the Egyptian made controversial comments during his explosive post-match rant on Saturday.

Speaking after the 3-3 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road, Salah – who was an unused substitute during the draw – claimed that he had beeen thrown “under the bus” by Liverpool and made him a scapegoat.

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don't have any relationship,” explained the Liverpool winger.

"It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.”

Salah has achieved club legend status at Liverpool, having scored 250 goals in 420 Liverpool appearances

The comments have raised plenty of speculation over Salah’s future, but Rooney suggested that he is ruining his legacy at the club despite everything he has achieved at Anfield.

"He is absolutely destroying his legacy at Liverpool," the former Manchester United striker said on The Wayne Rooney Show.

"It would be sad for him to throw it all away. He's gone about it all wrong. Time catches up with all of us, and this season he hasn't looked as his best, at his sharpest.

"If I was one of his team-mates, I wouldn't be happy at all with what he said because this is where Liverpool need him most. If anything, he has thrown Liverpool under the bus with his words.

"He's been absolutely incredible for Liverpool, but this was disrespectful to his team-mates, manager and fans. I would imagine he will be very quiet around the training ground and that will bring a negative energy in itself to the new players Arne has bedded in.”

The situation adds increased pressure on Arne Slot, who has overseen a remarkable downturn in form this season

Rooney also said that he believed Liverpool manager Arne Slot has little choice but to not involve Salah over Liverpool’s next couple of games, with the Reds facing Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday before a home game against Brighton at the weekend.

"Arne Slot has to show his authority and pull him in and say 'you are not travelling with the team, what you said is not acceptable'," explained Rooney.

"Take yourself off to Afcon and let everything calm down. If I was him there would be no way he would be in the team.

"It needs to be sorted out quickly either way," he added. "I am sure over the next couple of years he will regret saying what he has."