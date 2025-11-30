Chelsea star shown straight red card against Arsenal after lengthy VAR review
- Moises Caicedo was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Mikel Merino in Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.
- The incident occurred in the first half at Stamford Bridge, with Caicedo catching Merino on the shin.
- Both men required treatment on the pitch and Caicedo was initially shown a yellow card by referee, Anthony Taylor.
- However, after VAR reviewed the tackle for several minutes, Taylor was advised to take another look on the pitchside monitor.
- It was deemed that Caicedo had used “excessive” force and the yellow card was upgraded to a red as Chelsea were reduced to 10 men.