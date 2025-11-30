Arsenal ready to make another 'statement' in bid for Premier League title

Chelsea host Premier League leaders Arsenal this afternoon as the Gunners look to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in a buoyant mood after the dominant win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League showed they are arguably the best side in Europe, though the Blues also enter off the back of a famous win as they beat Barcelona 3-0 in midweek.

Enzo Maresca’s side know that a win here would see them enter the title race ahead of Christmas, and however long or short any challenge might be, it will be seen as a sign of progress among the club hierarchy.

However, beating the Gunners is a supremely difficult task at the moment, with the league leaders looking to re-iterate their status as title favourites with a standout win in this London derby.

Follow the latest build-up, team news and updates from Stamford Bridge below: