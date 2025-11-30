Chelsea vs Arsenal live: Palmer and Trossard in contention to start Premier League showdown
The Gunners have the chance to go seven points clear as they face London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League
Chelsea host Premier League leaders Arsenal this afternoon as the Gunners look to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.
Mikel Arteta’s side are in a buoyant mood after the dominant win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League showed they are arguably the best side in Europe, though the Blues also enter off the back of a famous win as they beat Barcelona 3-0 in midweek.
Enzo Maresca’s side know that a win here would see them enter the title race ahead of Christmas, and however long or short any challenge might be, it will be seen as a sign of progress among the club hierarchy.
However, beating the Gunners is a supremely difficult task at the moment, with the league leaders looking to re-iterate their status as title favourites with a standout win in this London derby.
Follow the latest build-up, team news and updates from Stamford Bridge below:
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Neto
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie; Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Merino, Martinelli
Arsenal team news
Leandro Trossard has a “chance” of being available despite picking up a knock against Bayern Munich in midweek. While Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli are back, this should come too soon for Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Gabriel Magalhaes will be out for another couple of weeks.
Chelsea team news
Cole Palmer is able to start against Arsenal after two months out, Enzo Maresca said, but whether the England international returns straight into the starting line-up remains to be seen, especially given the selection headache the Chelsea boss now faces given the form of Estevao.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Chelsea and Arsenal.
The Gunners head to the Bridge for a top-of-the-table Premier League clash as they look to extend their early advantage in the title race.
Mikel Arteta’s side entered the weekend with a six-point lead over second-placed Chelsea after last weekend’s thumping win over Tottenham was coupled with defeats for Manchester City and another loss for sinking Liverpool.
Arsenal then followed that up by beating Bayern Munich 3-1 win on Wednesday night to rise to the top of the Champions League standings. But Chelsea also had a statement win in midweek as they crushed 10-man Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, in a win that was lit up by 18-year-old star Estevao.
Enzo Maresca’s side could propel themselves into title contention if they end Arsenal’s winning run and cut their lead to just three points - and the Blues could welcome back their “best player” Cole Palmer after missing the last two months due to injury.
But the title may feel that it is already in Arsenal’s hands if they defeat their London rivals and emerge from Stamford Bridge with three precious points.
