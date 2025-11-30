Enzo Maresca’s simple rallying message shows Chelsea have learnt from previous setbacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At half-time, shortly after Moises Caicedo had gone for a justified red card, Enzo Maresca had a single simple message for his Chelsea squad.

“We need to double the effort.”

They did that, and very much matched Arsenal’s extra man in an intensive 1-1 draw, but also multiplied their effectiveness with 10 players on the pitch.

This is a side that have clearly learned the lessons from similar setbacks earlier in the season, to properly develop as a team.

That is testament to Maresca, who also deserves credit for an excellent display of coaching. The Chelsea manager was quick to point out that Arsenal are probably the best team in Europe at the moment, but it didn’t always feel like that in a match where the home side constantly over-performed in almost every area - particularly anywhere Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Pedro Neto were covering.

open image in gallery Enzo Maresca marshalled his team after the red card and almost guided them to victory ( Getty Images )

A victory would have said much more, especially as regards Chelsea’s own title credentials. The club have tried to play that down, and Maresca himself insisted that his response to a red card was the exact same as what happened in previous matches involving dismissals - like the chaotic 2-1 defeat at Manchester United. That was what felt right in that moment.

This was vindicated by the outcome, but also the actual performance.

The differences in current expectations could still be seen in the responses. Where Chelsea were delighted, and celebrating their resolve, Arsenal were deflated.

Mikel Arteta himself said he was left with this “flavour” that “we should have and we could have won the game, and we haven’t.

“That’s a learning point for me.”

open image in gallery Moises Caicedo was sent off for his tackle on Mikel Merino ( Action Images via Reuters )

Much of that was down to Chelsea, who were properly on it. James was everywhere. Neto was exhausted by the end, but for all the right reasons. He’d been relentless. Chalobah scored their goal, and then offered a crucial intervention at the other end.

Some of it may also have been down to the very week that Arsenal had. Arteta made a point of saying this, too, while referencing this was the first game they had to play without both Gabriel and William Saliba for the first time in a year.

“It's been a big week, starting with the derby. How emotional and the necessity and the intention we have to win it. Then to play Bayern Munich three days later. We lost players in those games.

“Today, for example, we had to play [back four] that we never played before in a really difficult match. The captain is still not here. The nine is still not here. Kai [Havertz] is still not here. We lost Leo [Trossard] in midweek as well. But the team had to react to that.

“I think overall it's been a really positive week because the difficulty was immense.”

They’d certainly have accepted this beforehand: four points from two big fixtures, including away to the side that had been second place, and a convincing victory over arguably the next best team in Europe.

After the way it went, though, there’s the sense that a full statement was left out there; that two points were left out there, to ensure that Manchester City and Chelsea just about stay within reach - and that ahead of another difficult week: Brentford at home, Aston Villa away.

If the run of fixtures meant Arsenal were never going to sustain the same energy as against Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern, it did sustain an old argument.

That is about Arsenal’s ability to really press home; to put their foot on the throat of the Premier League.

open image in gallery Trevoh Chalobah nodded Chelsea into the lead ( Getty Images )

That may seem absurd given everything said above and the fact that Arsenal’s side are still five points clear, but it is going to linger there until they finally claim the title. This is what Arteta was getting at.

Chelsea sufficiently got at them. Eberechi Eze couldn’t find anywhere near as much space as he did against Spurs. Arsenal generally lacked fluidity and rhythm, and seemed to be rushing everything.

It was like they knew the game was there but tried to force it. From that, Bukayo Saka was unusually wasteful, blazing so many shots and crosses in wayward directions… until that one key moment.

Because, on the other side, Arteta’s team did come back. Liverpool did this away to Arsenal themselves last season, when their lead was still within reach. They claimed a comeback draw to just keep everyone else at arm’s length.

open image in gallery Mikel Merino headed in Arsenal’s equaliser ( Getty Images )

Here, Saka definitively got the better of a relentless Marc Cucurella in what had been another great duel, before delivering a brilliant cross. Mikel Merino met with a poacher’s header.

The only curiosity was that it was just the goalscorer’s second Premier League goal of the season, and Saka’s own first assist in the competition for over a year.

That perhaps shows Arsenal have much more to give. Chelsea, however, have more to offer than many might have expected.

That they couldn’t start Cole Palmer was itself almost forgotten as the game went on. This young team has a character. Maresca himself has a nous.

Arsenal, however, still have the initiative.