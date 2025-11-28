Cole Palmer available to make injury return against Arsenal in major Chelsea boost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cole Palmer is available to his long-awaited return from injury against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Enzo Maresca welcomed back Chelsea’s “best player”.

Palmer has only made four appearances for the Blues this season and has been sidelined for the past two months due a groin injury. He also suffered a set-back after fracturing his toe in a freak injury at home.

open image in gallery Cole Palmer has trained this week and could start against Arsenal ( Action Images via Reuters )

The 23-year-old missed Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday but the England international has trained this week, wearing a special boot, and Maresca he is available to start against Arsenal.

Chelsea head into the weekend in second place, six points behind leaders Arsenal, but with the chance to launch themselves into title contention if they defeat their London rivals.

“Everyone is happy, the team-mates are happy, we are all happy and the most important thing is Cole is happy,” Maresca said.

“He is our best player, we are happy he is back, we need to give him time to be 100 per cent fit. He has done fantastic in the past and no doubt he is going to do very good for this club in the future.”

open image in gallery Palmer has not played for Chelsea since limping off the defeat at Manchester United ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Chelsea are flying after Tuesday’s thumping win over Barcelona, which saw 18-year-old Estevao shine on the big stage.

Due to Palmer’s injury struggles, the England international and Estevao have only been on the pitch three times this season, when Estevao came off the bench against Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich before Palmer limped off early on Old Trafford.

“They can play together, but [it] depends against which team, it depends on the game plan,” Maresca said. “For sure they are exciting. Fans excited. We also are excited. We need always balance between the two phases.”

open image in gallery Maresca said fans should be ‘excited’ about Palmer and Estevao sharing the pitch ( PA Wire )

Maresca said it would still be “too early” to mention Chelsea as title contenders, even if they beat Arsenal and trim their lead at the top of the table to three points.

“It’s too early in any case, if we win or don’t win,” Maresca said. “Still end of November, still five, six months to go. It’s more important in February, March, then from there we decide if you can achieve something important."