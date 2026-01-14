Yassine Bounou penalty heroics help Morocco overcome Nigeria to reach Afcon final
- Morocco have dramatically secured a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final for the first time since 1976, following a tense penalty shoot-out victory over Nigeria in Rabat.
- They will now face Senegal in Sunday's showpiece event.
- After 120 goalless minutes, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou became the hero, saving penalties from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi.
- Youssef En-Nesyri then scored the decisive kick, with Neil El Aynaoui, Eliesse Ben Seghir, and Achraf Hakimi also converting for Morocco.
- Nigeria offered little threat throughout, managing just two shots across the entire match, with only one on target. Star striker Victor Osimhen was notably substituted before the penalty shootout commenced.