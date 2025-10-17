Naomi Osaka joins growing casualty list as injuries pile up
- Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Japan Open quarter-finals due to a left leg injury.
- Her opponent, Jaqueline Cristian, will now advance to the semi-finals via a walkover.
- Osaka reportedly sustained the injury late in her previous match against defending champion Suzan Lamens, requiring a medical timeout.
- Her participation in the upcoming Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo next week is now in doubt.
- This withdrawal contributes to a trend of WTA Tour players, including Emma Raducanu, Daria Kasatkina, Elina Svitolina, and Paula Badosa, ending their seasons early due to injury or illness.