Naomi Osaka pulls out of Japan Open quarter-final with injury
Osaka had been due to face Jaqueline Cristian for a place in the last four
Naomi Osaka has been forced to withdraw from the Japan Open quarter-finals with a left leg injury.
Osaka had been due to take on Jaqueline Cristian for a place in the semi-finals, but the Romanian has now advanced with a walkover.
The top seed had progressed pasts Wakana Sonobe and defending champion Suzan Lamens, but appeared to sustain an issue late on in the win over the Dutchwoman.
Osaka called a medial timeout and had strapping applied to her left thigh before eventually sealing out the match, taking her third match point.
The four-time grand slam champion is due to play the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo next week, though her participation may now be in doubt.
Her injury continues a trend among WTA Tour players at the end of the season, with Emma Raducanu ending her season early this week after retiring with illness from her two most recent matches.
Australian Daria Kasatkina, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Paula Badosa of Spain have also ended their seasons early in recent weeks.
