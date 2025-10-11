Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why this football league will start games three minutes late

Captain Byron Webster celebrates with the trophy after Bromley’s play-off victory in May
Captain Byron Webster celebrates with the trophy after Bromley’s play-off victory in May (Getty Images)
  • The National League is campaigning for a third promotion place into League Two.
  • All National League fixtures on 15 November will kick off three minutes late at 3.03pm as a symbolic protest.
  • This action aims to highlight the ongoing push for change, which has been resisted by the English Football League (EFL) so far.
  • National League chair Jack Pearce stated that clubs will not accept the current circumstances blocking them from fairness, with many EFL clubs privately supportive.
  • A Football Supporters’ Association poll indicated strong fan support, with 93 per cent of fans across all divisions backing an additional promotion spot.
