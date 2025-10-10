Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All National League fixtures will kick off three minutes late on November 15 as part of a concerted campaign to secure a third promotion place for fifth-tier clubs into League Two.

The English Football League (EFL) has so far resisted calls for an extra promotion berth, but the National League is continuing to push for change.

This symbolic delay will see all 12 matches across the division on November 15 commence at 3.03pm, specifically designed to highlight the ongoing issue.

The campaign also enjoys the full support of the 48 clubs in National Leagues North and South, who will be participating in FA Trophy action on the same day.

National League chair Jack Pearce articulated the clubs' stance, stating: "Our 72 clubs – the majority of whom are over a century old and household names – simply won’t accept the current circumstances blocking them from parity and fairness with all the other professional teams in England.

“Since launching 3UP, we have been contacted by a remarkable number of EFL clubs who are privately supportive of the change but haven’t even been given the chance as a group of clubs to formally discuss it."

open image in gallery Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, owners of Wrexham, have previously backed calls for a third promotion place from the National League ( Getty Images )

The National League remains resolute in its push for this significant structural alteration.

The change appears to have strong support among fans, with a Football Supporters’ Association poll commissioned earlier this year finding 93 per cent of fans surveyed across all divisions backed an extra promotion place from the National League to League Two, with 83 per cent of fans who follow EFL clubs supportive.

The PA news agency understands the issue has been discussed by both the EFL board and its clubs since the National League launched the 3UP campaign in February.

The discussions are ongoing and the issue remains under consideration.

In February, the EFL said changing the number of promotion and relegation places between the fourth and fifth tiers needed to be part of a broader package of reforms across all levels of the game.

The change in regulation would require a majority of the 72 EFL clubs to vote in favour, plus a majority among Championship clubs.