National League launches new campaign for three promotion places to EFL

The National League are pushing for a third promotion place to the English Football League, as part of a new campaign called ‘3UP’. The move has been supported by all 72 clubs across the level’s three divisions, with a letter now sent to the EFL requesting a vote on the issue. The National League is specifically pointing out that it is the only “step” in the top tiers of English football that doesn’t have at least three promotion places.

While there is some sympathy for that position within the EFL, it is offset by extreme concern among a lot of clubs over cost control issues at that stage of non-league. There is a feeling that such a change without complementary financial reform could have a further destabilising effect on the pyramid, and that at a point when discussions are ongoing over both the independent football regulator and a post-Covid financial package from the Premier League.

The National League also pointed to the regulator in their own Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 30 January, where senior representatives from across the three divisions of National League, National League North and National League South unanimously agreed to collectively approach the EFL. The request is for the body to consider scheduling a vote on ‘3UP’ at their own Annual General Meeting in June.

The feeling among the 72 National League clubs is that “the timing is right” due to coming introduction of the Independent Football Regulator.

National League Chair Jack Pearce MBE said: “This summer, the Independent Football Regulator is scheduled to be introduced. Their overall stated objectives include providing financial sustainability, economic resilience and preserving the heritage of the sport.

“In terms of heritage, National League clubs are at the heart of towns and cities across the whole country. The majority of these clubs are over a century old and part of the fabric of their communities. An extra promotion place for these clubs into the EFL would create an invaluable aspiration for all these clubs and supporters - plus clubs in the leagues below. We simply can’t wait any longer for parity within the game.

“As well as increased financial stability, 3UP would mean a fluid football pyramid where teams can win promotion from the bottom to the top fairly. It will give more opportunity to clubs relegated from EFL League 2 to ‘bounce back’. We have consulted with the leagues below ours in Step 3 who are also supportive of this change - as their clubs could benefit from this change in the long term.

“We have been consistently told that the EFL support our 3UP position in principle but are reluctant to progress any changes whilst they are consulting with the IFR and Premier League regards their own redistribution of football income.

“However, we believe the 3UP campaign goal is vital to the overall health of the game and the government’s objectives - therefore it should be as high on the agenda as any other matter this year. Otherwise, the National League’s needs are being overlooked during the IFR process, not least because the specific issues between the EFL and PL could potentially take years to reach a conclusion.

“Whilst we recognise and respect the EFL’s verbal support for the National League on three promotions, our clubs have now made it abundantly clear that they see no reason for a further delay on the official process. Rick Parry, the EFL Chair, has often said that ‘the EFL should look down as well as up’ so we’d now like that to actually happen.”

An EFL Spokesperson said: “Recognising the strength of the pyramid, the League has been consistent in its commitment to looking both upwards and down when considering future changes. As such, we remain willing to consider changes to the current position on promotion and relegation in the EFL, but these discussions must be part of a broader package of reforms which benefit all levels of the game.”