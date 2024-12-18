Starmer wants football Bill passed ‘quickly’ amid new breakaway league attempt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer wants his Football Governance Bill to pass into law as quickly as possible to block a rebranded breakaway league.

The Bill will create an independent football regulator for the top five tiers of the men’s game.

“You heard him previously say that on his watch, there will be no Super League-style breakaway from English football,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“As part of the strengthened Football Governance Bill, the regulator will be able to prevent English clubs from joining future breakaway competitions by taking into account factors such as sustainability, heritage and fairness.”

We obviously want to see the Bill passing in Parliament as quickly as possible, such that the regulator has the powers to prevent these sorts of breakaway competitions The Prime Minister’s official spokesman

The original Super League was launched by 12 European clubs – including the Premier League’s “Big Six” – in April 2021 but quickly collapsed amid fan protests and opposition from the continental and global governing bodies.

Promoters A22 have have contacted Uefa and Fifa to seek official recognition for a new competition, the Unify League.

Sir Keir is eager for the Football Governance Bill to pass swiftly to prevent leagues such as the rebranded Unify League from seeking to break away, No 10 said.

“We obviously want to see the Bill passing in Parliament as quickly as possible, such that the regulator has the powers to prevent these sorts of breakaway competitions, but also deliver the other important reforms to the English football pyramid that the Bill sets out to deliver,” his spokesman said.

A22’s new proposal will feature four leagues with a total of 96 teams involved. Its letter to Uefa, seen by the PA news agency, says over 200 clubs will qualify to the leagues either directly or for the competition play-offs from their domestic leagues each year.

Niall Couper, chief executive of football campaign group Fair Game, said: “The spectre of a new Super League needs to be killed immediately. And that is exactly why football needs a regulator with real teeth and why it needs one now.

“The owners of elite clubs cannot be allowed to run roughshod over football.

“But it is not just about urgency, it is also about ensuring the regulator has real power.

“Without the ability to stand up to the top clubs, then it will betray not just the fans but the entire football pyramid that the success of our national game has been built on.”