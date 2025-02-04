Mikel Arteta ‘disappointed’ that Arsenal failed to sign a striker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta admits he was disappointed Arsenal did not sign a new striker but believes it is not a gamble in the club’s bid for Premier League glory.

The Gunners ramped up their pursuit of a forward after Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending injury in their FA Cup exit against Manchester United on January 12.

But after they fell short in their swoop to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa – a move it is understood appears unlikely even in the summer – Arsenal will continue their quest for silverware with only Kai Havertz as their sole recognised senior striker.

A frustrated Arteta said he will now have to be “very flexible” with his attacking tactics as the Spaniard tasked Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling with leading the line if Havertz is unavailable.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s second leg of their semi-final Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, Arteta said: “We had a clear intention to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can impact it. And we haven’t achieved that so we are disappointed in that sense.

“We are very aware that we only want to bring a certain kind of player in and we have to be very disciplined with that as well.

“After you don’t achieve it, for sure there are things to learn from it, there always are but you have to move on. Nobody knows whether it is better to have done it or not. We’ll know probably at the end of the season.

“But we’re going to have to be very flexible with the front line. Leo can play in that position. Raheem has played in that position. Ethan, I think, can play in that position. Martinelli can play there, too. At some point, we’re going to have to try something different.”

Havertz, 25, has faced criticism this season and missed a glaring opportunity in Arsenal’s 5-1 thrashing of Manchester City on Sunday.

However, the former Chelsea man did get his name on the scoresheet in the rout which keeps Arsenal’s title dream alive and has returned 15 goals from 33 appearances so far this term.

Of Arsenal’s failed striker pursuit, Arteta continued: “It’s not a gamble, it’s reality and we have to face the reality. I am not worried. Now I focus on the numbers that we have, how to maximise them, how to make the best out of them.

“With all the problems that we have already had, it’s remarkable what the team has done (this season) so I have full faith in them.”

Arsenal are 2-0 down to Newcastle heading into Wednesday’s fixture, following a disappointing defeat in the opening leg at the Emirates a fortnight ago.

But Arteta is confident the boost of their statement victory against City could yet propel them to the final on March 16.

“The next stop is a final in Wembley so we know how big that is and you can feel it,” said Arteta.

“The momentum is with us and we have a break (after the game against Newcastle) so now is the the moment to go full gas.

“We’re excited, willing, hungry and enthusiastic because we are very close to playing a final and hopefully we can achieve that tomorrow.”