Nepal stun Scotland in thrilling T20 World Cup clash

Dipendra Singh Airee guided Nepal to a famous win
Dipendra Singh Airee guided Nepal to a famous win (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Nepal finished with a win at the T20 World Cup as they beat Scotland in Mumbai on Tuesday.
  • Scotland batted first and looked to have put a good total on the board as they made 170-7, with Michael Jones scoring 71 runs off 45 balls.
  • Nepal fought their way back into the contest and secured a thrilling seven-wicket victory in the final over, with Dipendra Singh Airee scoring an unbeaten half-century.
  • Nepal and Scotland both finish with one win apiece in this year’s tournament, and they both pushed England close in the group stage.
  • Both teams will head home now, with Nepal delighted after claiming their first T20 World Cup win since 2014.

