Will Jacks sends defiant message after England limp through T20 World Cup group stage

England’s confidence remains undimmed despite a challenging path through the initial group stage of the T20 World Cup, according to Will Jacks, after they narrowly avoided another upset against Italy.

The reigning champions secured their place in the Super 8s, but not without a scare, following an underwhelming run that included victories over Nepal and Scotland, alongside a defeat to the West Indies – the only other Test-playing nation in their group.

The encounter with Italy proved far from straightforward, echoing their previous struggles.

Despite amassing a formidable 202 for seven, England’s top order faltered, leaving them at 105 for five before Jacks’ career-best T20 knock of 53 not out from just 22 balls rescued the innings.

Italy, the tournament’s lowest-ranked side featuring a squad of teachers, factory workers, and a pizza chef, mounted a spirited chase, creating moments of genuine tension before England ultimately closed out a 24-run victory, much to Jacks’ relief.

"It brings the group together and gives you confidence that you know you can win like that," Jacks stated. "Whether you expect to win like that or not, it doesn’t matter. Winning like that can only be good for you."

open image in gallery Will Jacks starred for England with the bat (Bikas Das/AP) ( AP )

He acknowledged areas for improvement, adding: "We’ve got a lot of stuff we can get better at but coming in to today, my own personal expectation and desire is we want to win easily. We don’t want it to be that close and feel those nerves."

Jacks reflected on the experience: "Going forward, it’s more experience and we can never have enough of that. We’ve obviously done it the hard way, we’ve not made it easy, but the most important thing is we are on to the Super 8s."

The team will now travel to Sri Lanka, a venue where they recently enjoyed success, including a 3-0 T20 series whitewash earlier this month.

Italy’s chase was ignited by Ben Manenti, who smashed a jaw-dropping 60 off 25 deliveries, including six sixes and four fours, after Jofra Archer had taken two wickets in the first over.

Although Jacks claimed Manenti’s wicket and Sam Curran secured two dismissals in quick succession, Grant Stewart kept Italy’s hopes alive with two sixes apiece off Archer and Adil Rashid.

With 30 runs required from the final two overs, Curran’s death bowling prowess, which had previously bailed England out against Nepal, again proved decisive as he dismissed Stewart for 45, a knock featuring five sixes.

Curran finished with three for 22, while Jamie Overton collected two wickets in the final over to end with figures of 4-1-18-3, as Italy were bowled out for 178.

Jacks praised Italy’s performance: "They played how we expected them to play and I think they were better than us for quite a lot of the game there."

open image in gallery Sam Curran impressed with the ball taking 3 for 22 ( Reuters )

He also highlighted the learning opportunity: "As a bowler, I felt like I had to be completely on the mark or I was going to go out the ground and I think that’s something we can learn from them."

He concluded: "You don’t want to win all four of these games incredibly easily and not be put under any pressure and then suddenly it all goes to dust when it matters. We’ve still got time to peak."

Jacks’ match-winning fifty was his first in T20 internationals for England in his 36th appearance, having previously struggled in the top three.

"To make a mark on the game is something I haven’t done enough of in my T20 career," he admitted.

"There have been a lot of games and many tours where I’ve not been living up to my own expectations and not doing well for the team. To have a match-winning contribution, I’m obviously proud of that."