Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Goalkeeper once jailed for match-fixing appointed sporting director at Scottish club

Pfannenstiel played for clubs in all six Fifa confederations during a unique career
Pfannenstiel played for clubs in all six Fifa confederations during a unique career (Getty Images)
  • Lutz Pfannenstiel has been appointed as the new sporting director for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC, set to join the club in December.
  • Pfannenstiel is renowned for a unique playing career, becoming the first man to play for clubs in all six FIFA confederations, representing 25 clubs across 13 countries.
  • His extraordinary past includes spending 101 days in a Singapore prison for match-fixing, a charge he denies, and being resuscitated on the pitch after a serious collision in 2002.
  • Post-playing, he held senior roles at clubs like Hoffenheim, where he was credited with recruiting players such as Roberto Firmino, and oversaw St Louis City SC's successful MLS debut.
  • Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack stated that Pfannenstiel's extensive experience in coaching, scouting, and player development will be crucial in achieving the club's football aspirations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in