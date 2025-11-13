New Zealand handed major boost as they announce team to face England
- New Zealand captain Scott Barrett has been declared fit to start for the All Blacks against England, returning after a leg laceration.
- Barrett will partner Fabian Holland in the second row, providing a significant boost to Scott Robertson's team.
- Due to Caleb Clarke's concussion, the backline has been reshuffled, with Billy Proctor and Quinn Tupaea in the centres and Leicester Fainga’anuku moving to the wing.
- Will Jordan retains his position at full-back, while Damian McKenzie is named among a strong replacements bench.
- The All Blacks, who have not lost to England at Twickenham since 2012, anticipate a challenging match against a home side currently on a nine-game winning streak.