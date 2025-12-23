Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newcastle seek PGMOL ‘clarification’ after Chelsea non-penalty incident

Howe frustrated after Newcastle blow 2-0 lead to draw with Chelsea
  • Newcastle United has contacted PGMOL for clarification regarding a penalty decision during their 2-2 draw against Chelsea.
  • The incident involved Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah's challenge on Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon in the penalty area.
  • Despite a VAR review, the on-field decision of no penalty was upheld, with VAR stating the contact was a 'side-to-side in a shielding action'.
  • Newcastle manager Eddie Howe insisted it was a 'clear' and 'stonewall penalty', a view supported by pundits including Ally McCoist and former Chelsea players.
  • Howe expressed bemusement at the Premier League's explanation, arguing that Chalobah was overly aggressive and not focused on the ball.
