Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Newcastle contact PGMOL over ‘stonewall’ penalty not given against Chelsea

Anthony Gordon was barged in the box by Trevoh Chalobah but, despite a VAR review, no penalty was awarded

Howe frustrated after Newcastle blow 2-0 lead to draw with Chelsea

Newcastle United have contacted PGMOL for “clarification” over the decision not to award a penalty for Trevoh Chalobah’s barge on Anthony Gordon in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Saturday.

Newcastle winger Gordon was clattered into by Chelsea defender Chalobah in the penalty area, with the Magpies 2-1 up in the second-half. On-field referee Andy Madley did not give a penalty, with VAR Peter Bankes insisting the contact was a “side-to-side in a shielding action.”

Yet Newcastle manager Howe insisted after the match that it was “clear” a penalty should have been awarded, with TNT Sports pundit Ally McCoist also believing the incident to be a “stonewall penalty.”

Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s match against Manchester United on Boxing Day, Howe said: "We will be seeking clarification [over the penalty], I think that call's [to PGMOL, referees body] already gone in, not from me personally, but from the club.

“We just want to know the thought process behind the decisions."

On commentary duty for TNT, McCoist said: “I think it's a penalty, I really do. I think he's trying to usher him out but he takes him out. It's a penalty, as simple as that.

“It's a stonewall penalty. I'm staggered at that.”

Two former Chelsea players also agreed. Joe Cole added on TNT Sports: “Too much aggression [from Chalobah], I think we’ll be hearing from Eddie Howe after the game.”

Trevoh Chalobah barged into Anthony Gordon but no penalty was awarded
Trevoh Chalobah barged into Anthony Gordon but no penalty was awarded (Action Images via Reuters)

On BBC Radio 5 Live, Pat Nevin said: “Risky with bells on it! Trevoh Chalobah never got the ball, a shoulder challenge on Anthony Gordon. A big call for the referee to not give a penalty.”

The Premier League Match Centre explained: “The referee’s call of no penalty to Newcastle was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the contact from Chalobah on Gordon deemed to be side-to-side in a shielding action and the ball within playing distance.“

Howe was bemused by the Premier League’s explanation, saying after the match: “In my opinion, it’s a clear penalty. I think anywhere else on the pitch it’s a free-kick. The player has gone into Anthony too aggressively, so I think it’s stonewall.

“It’s not [side-to-side shielding]. The defender only looks at Anthony and not the ball and is too aggressive.”

