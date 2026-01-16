Newcastle boss hits out at VAR despite benefiting from it against Man City
- Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe expressed deep ambivalence towards VAR, despite his team benefiting from a crucial decision during their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City.
- Antoine Semenyo had a goal disallowed for offside after an extensive VAR review, which could have worsened Newcastle's 2-0 first-leg defeat.
- Howe lamented the loss of spontaneity and instantaneous emotion in goal celebrations due to VAR, stating his first thought is now always whether there is an issue with the goal.
- While acknowledging VAR's benefits in correcting clear and obvious errors, Howe remains hesitant, believing the game is much better without it for supporters.
- In other news, defender Fabian Schar will be sidelined for three months following ankle surgery, potentially forcing Newcastle into the transfer market.