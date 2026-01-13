Why was Antoine Semenyo’s second goal ruled out in Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Antoine Semenyo was left bemused by a VAR intervention that ruled out his second goal in Manchester City’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Newcastle United.

Semenyo had previously put the visitors 1-0 up at St. James’ Park before beating his marker from a corner and directing an effort at goal off his knee in the 63rd minute.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope jumped in the opposite direction with defender Malick Thiaw and striker Erling Haaland blocking his route to the ball despite being only a yard of so from Semenyo’s strike.

Referee Chris Kavanagh was told to pause the game as VAR reviewed the goal and a delay of over four minutes followed as the video officials zoomed in on Erling Haaland’s right boot.

Superimposed lines were added on top of the replay which showed Haaland was a toe further forward than Thiaw who he was grappling with just in front of the goalline.

The VAR’s decision was to call Kavanagh over to the pitchside monitor to view the incident and make a decision on the ‘speculative offside’.

open image in gallery Erling Haaland was bemused having been judged offside during Antoine Semenyo's second goal ( Action Images via Reuters )

It was decided that Haaland was impacting Thiaw’s ability to play the ball from an offside position and thus Manchester City’s second goal was ruled out.

Kavanagh announced the decision to the stadium stating: “After review, Manchester City number nine is in an offside position that impacts the ability of the defender so the decision is offside.”

The Newcastle fans cheered loudly at the explanation having previously booed the length of time the officials took to make the decision.

The stilted nature of the implementation of VAR comes in the same week as the FA Cup third round matches which were praised for the flowing nature of play having been officiated without VAR technology involved.

Newcastle’s joy faded deep in stoppage time as the VAR review resulted in nine extra minutes allowing for Rayan Cherki to double City’s lead in the tie with a 98th minute goal.

City claimed a 2-0 victory and have a two-goal cushion to take back to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg in this knockout tie.