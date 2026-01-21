Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Newcastle blew PSV away to set up crunch clash with PSG

Yoane Wissa (centre) marked his first Champions League start with a goal
  • Newcastle United secured a dominant 3-0 home victory against PSV in the Champions League.
  • Goals from Yoane Wissa, Anthony Gordon, and Harvey Barnes sealed the win for the Magpies at St James' Park.
  • The result places Newcastle in a strong position, level on points with Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of their crucial final group stage match.
  • Newcastle's attackers, particularly Gordon and Barnes, continued their impressive European form, with Wissa making a significant impact on his first Champions League start.
  • The win sets up a decisive 'shootout' against European champions PSG at the Parc des Princes, where Newcastle likely need a victory to guarantee progression to the last 16.
