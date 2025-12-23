Neymar makes World Cup promise after having successful knee surgery
- Neymar has undergone successful knee surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury, performed by Brazil's national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.
- The 33-year-old winger is aiming to regain fitness to secure a place in Brazil's squad for the upcoming World Cup.
- He recently returned to his childhood club Santos, playing a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight and scoring five goals.
- Neymar publicly promised to do "everything possible" to bring the World Cup back to Brazil and to score in the final if they reach it, urging manager Carlo Ancelotti to recall him.
- Brazil's leading goalscorer has not featured for the national team since 2023 due to a series of injuries, with Ancelotti stating he must be fit for a recall.