Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery after issuing bold World Cup promise

Neymar has undergone successful surgery on his knee as the winger bids to get fit and prove himself worthy of a place in the Brazil squad for next year's World Cup.

The 33-year-old returned to his childhood club Santos in January and played a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight, playing through the pain and scoring five times in their last four matches.

In a statement on Monday, Santos said the surgery was performed by the Brazilian national team's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

"An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the athlete is doing well," the club said.

It comes just a couple of days after Neymar took to the stage with singer Thiaguinho to issue a bold promise to the nation, trying to incentivise Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti to bring him back into the fold.

open image in gallery Neymar underwent surgery to treat a meniscus injury ( REUTERS )

"We are going to do everything possible, even the impossible, to bring this World Cup back to Brazil," declared the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar. "In July, you can hold me accountable. Come on, Ancelotti, help us out, okay?"

Neymar then added: "If we reach the final, I promise to score.”

Santos did not provide a timeline for his return from injury, though Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported his recovery would take up to a month.

Neymar, Brazil's leading goalscorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the five-times World Cup winners since 2023 due to a succession of injuries.

In October, Ancelotti said he must be fit if he is to earn a recall to the squad for next summer’s tournament held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Brazil will face Scotland, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco and Haiti in Group C.

Additional reporting from Reuters