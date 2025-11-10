Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes pour in as ex-NFL commissioner dies aged 84

Paul Tagliabue has passed away at the age of 84
Paul Tagliabue has passed away at the age of 84 (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Paul Tagliabue, the former NFL commissioner, has died at the age of 84.
  • He passed away on Sunday morning at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with his family reportedly stating the cause as heart failure complicated by Parkinson's Disease.
  • Tagliabue led the NFL for 17 years, from 1989 to 2006, during which he oversaw the league's expansion from 28 to 32 teams, while NFL revenues significantly increased from approximately $1.4billion to $6 billion annually.
  • He was credited with promoting the NFL internationally and for his decisive leadership during crises, such as postponing games after the 9/11 attacks and aiding the New Orleans Saints' return post-Hurricane Katrina.
  • Tagliabue’s successor, Roger Goodell, praised him for his “integrity” and “passion”, while New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Tagliabue “made an indelible impact on the National Football League”.
