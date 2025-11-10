Tributes pour in as ex-NFL commissioner dies aged 84
- Paul Tagliabue, the former NFL commissioner, has died at the age of 84.
- He passed away on Sunday morning at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with his family reportedly stating the cause as heart failure complicated by Parkinson's Disease.
- Tagliabue led the NFL for 17 years, from 1989 to 2006, during which he oversaw the league's expansion from 28 to 32 teams, while NFL revenues significantly increased from approximately $1.4billion to $6 billion annually.
- He was credited with promoting the NFL internationally and for his decisive leadership during crises, such as postponing games after the 9/11 attacks and aiding the New Orleans Saints' return post-Hurricane Katrina.
- Tagliabue’s successor, Roger Goodell, praised him for his “integrity” and “passion”, while New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Tagliabue “made an indelible impact on the National Football League”.