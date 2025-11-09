Paul Tagliabue, former NFL commissioner who grew league into sports powerhouse, dies aged 84
The former lawyer oversaw the expansion of the league during his 17 years at the helm
Paul Tagliabue, the former NFL commissioner who helped expand and grow the league into a sporting powerhouse, has died. He was 84.
A former lawyer, Tagliabue led the NFL from 1989 until 2006.
His death Sunday morning at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, was announced by his family in a statement. His cause of death was reportedly heart failure complicated by Parkinson's Disease.
Tagliabue’s successor as NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, told CBS Sports: "All of us in the NFL are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Tagliabue, whose principled leadership and vision put the NFL on the path to unparalleled success.
"Throughout his decades-long leadership on behalf of the NFL, first as outside counsel and then during a powerful 17-year tenure as commissioner, Paul served with integrity, passion and an unwavering conviction to do what was best for the league.”
