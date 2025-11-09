Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Paul Tagliabue, former NFL commissioner who grew league into sports powerhouse, dies aged 84

The former lawyer oversaw the expansion of the league during his 17 years at the helm

Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Sunday 09 November 2025 18:28 GMT
Comments
Paul Tagliabue, posing with his bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 2021. His family announced Sunday that he had died, aged 84
Paul Tagliabue, posing with his bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 2021. His family announced Sunday that he had died, aged 84 (Ron Schwane-Pool/Getty Images)

Paul Tagliabue, the former NFL commissioner who helped expand and grow the league into a sporting powerhouse, has died. He was 84.

A former lawyer, Tagliabue led the NFL from 1989 until 2006.

His death Sunday morning at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, was announced by his family in a statement. His cause of death was reportedly heart failure complicated by Parkinson's Disease.

Tagliabue’s successor as NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, told CBS Sports: "All of us in the NFL are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Tagliabue, whose principled leadership and vision put the NFL on the path to unparalleled success.

"Throughout his decades-long leadership on behalf of the NFL, first as outside counsel and then during a powerful 17-year tenure as commissioner, Paul served with integrity, passion and an unwavering conviction to do what was best for the league.”

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in