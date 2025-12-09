Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NFL star Kris Boyd’s suspected shooter arrested

New York Jets star Kris Boys was shot in Manhattan in November
New York Jets star Kris Boys was shot in Manhattan in November (AP)
  • A 20-year-old man, Frederick Green, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd.
  • Green, from the Bronx, also faces charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
  • The incident occurred on 16 November in midtown Manhattan after a fight broke out when a group mocked Boyd and his friends' clothing, according to the NYPD.
  • NFL star Boyd was shot in the abdomen and was initially in a critical condition, but has since shown signs of recovery, including visiting his teammates.
  • Boyd, who signed with the Jets earlier this year, has not yet played for the team due to a prior injury and his ongoing recovery from the shooting.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in