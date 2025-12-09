NFL star Kris Boyd’s suspected shooter arrested
- A 20-year-old man, Frederick Green, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd.
- Green, from the Bronx, also faces charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
- The incident occurred on 16 November in midtown Manhattan after a fight broke out when a group mocked Boyd and his friends' clothing, according to the NYPD.
- NFL star Boyd was shot in the abdomen and was initially in a critical condition, but has since shown signs of recovery, including visiting his teammates.
- Boyd, who signed with the Jets earlier this year, has not yet played for the team due to a prior injury and his ongoing recovery from the shooting.