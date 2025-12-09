Suspect accused of shooting New York Jets star Kris Boyd arrested

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bronx man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of New York Jets' player Kris Boyd, police announced on Tuesday.

The New York Police Department said Frederick Green, 20, was charged late Monday night. Police had revealed earlier in the day that a “person of interest” was in custody but didn't name them. Green is likely to appear in court later Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if Green has an attorney. He also faces additional charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen just after 2 a.m. on November 16 in midtown Manhattan, after Boyd, his friend and two other Jets' players, Irvin Charles and Jamien Sherwood, left a club and were approached by a group of men who made fun of their clothing, police told reporters at a news briefing.

A fight eventually broke out between the men, with Green shooting Boyd during the scuffle and later fleeing in a white BMW, police said. Boyd and his friends were not armed.

open image in gallery Kris Boyd was shot in New York last month ( AP )

Boyd was hospitalized after the shooting and was initially in a critical condition.

However, he was able to speak with Jets coach Aaron Glenn who gave a positive update on Boyd’s condition in the days after the shooting.

Boyd was then able to visit the Jets' training facility a few weeks later, surprising teammates and attending a special teams meeting.

The Jets signed Boyd earlier this year but he was injured during a practice this summer and has not yet played for the team.

The 29-year-old played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and then joining Houston’s practice squad later that season.

It has not been confirmed when he could return to action as he continues his recovery from the shooting.