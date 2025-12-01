Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NFL punter Logan Cooke accused of threatening to ‘kill’ rival player

Logan Cooke (right) has been accused of threatening to kill a rival player
Logan Cooke (right) has been accused of threatening to kill a rival player (Getty Images)
  • Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut alleged that Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke threatened to “kill” him during their NFL clash on Sunday.
  • The extraordinary claim followed a series of heated exchanges and penalties, including an initial incident where Chestnut blocked Cooke after Cooke appeared to trip Titans returner Chimere Dike.
  • Another scuffle ensued, leading to unnecessary roughness penalties for both teams, with Titans safety Mike Brown being ejected from the game.
  • Chestnut expressed surprise at Cooke's alleged threat, stating he had “never seen nothing like that before” and received no explanation for the anger.
  • Cooke did not directly address the allegation but commented on his aggressive style, saying he “likes hitting people” and spoke to a referee at halftime to “clear the air” after potentially saying “some things that sounded rude”.
