Tennessee Titans star Julius Chestnut accuses opponent of threatening to ‘kill’ him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A contentious American football clash between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars saw Titans running back Julius Chestnut allege that Jaguars punter Logan Cooke threatened to kill him during Sunday’s game.

The extraordinary claim emerged following a series of heated exchanges and penalties that marred the AFC South clash.

The initial flashpoint occurred when Chestnut blocked Cooke after the punter appeared to attempt to trip Titans returner Chimere Dike at the end of a 47-yard return. Cooke was subsequently evaluated for a concussion before returning to the field.

Another scuffle erupted shortly after, with Chestnut and Cooke once again at the centre of the confrontation.

Officials intervened, issuing unnecessary roughness penalties to both teams. Cooke and long snapper Ross Matiscik were flagged for the Jaguars, while Titans safety Mike Brown was ejected from the game.

"I was just trying to play hard, and he came up to me and said he was going to kill me," Chestnut stated, adding, "So I don't know what made him do that."

The running back expressed his surprise, noting he had "never seen nothing like that before" and received no explanation for Cooke’s apparent anger.

open image in gallery Logan Cooke is accused of threatening to 'kill' a rival player ( AP )

Cooke, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound player, was not directly questioned about Chestnut’s specific accusation after the game.

However, he did comment on his aggressive style, saying he "likes hitting people" and acknowledged Chestnut had the better of him in what he described as an "eventful" game.

Cooke also mentioned speaking with a referee at halftime to "clear the air" after potentially saying "some things that sounded rude."

Jaguars coach Liam Coen acknowledged the frustrations, particularly concerning issues with their long snapper, and expressed pride in his players’ competitive spirit, despite wishing Cooke had been "smarter" regarding his penalty.

The Jaguars ultimately secured a 25-3 victory in a game that saw a remarkable 23 accepted penalties, totalling 184 yards, highlighting the intense rivalry between the two teams.