NFL Thanksgiving game delivers historic TV viewing figures

CBS reported huge viewing figures for the game between Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs
CBS reported huge viewing figures for the game between Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs (AP)
  • The National Football League achieved record viewership for a regular-season game on Thanksgiving Day.
  • The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys on CBS attracted 57.23 million viewers, peaking at over 61 million.
  • This figure surpassed the previous Thanksgiving Day record of 42.1 million viewers, set in 2022 by the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
  • Earlier on the same day, the Green Bay Packers versus Detroit Lions game on Fox also broke the 2022 record, drawing 47.7 million viewers.
  • Additionally, the evening match between the Ravens and Bengals recorded 28.4 million viewers, marking the highest for any late window Thanksgiving game in history.
