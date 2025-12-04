NFL Thanksgiving game delivers historic TV viewing figures
- The National Football League achieved record viewership for a regular-season game on Thanksgiving Day.
- The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys on CBS attracted 57.23 million viewers, peaking at over 61 million.
- This figure surpassed the previous Thanksgiving Day record of 42.1 million viewers, set in 2022 by the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
- Earlier on the same day, the Green Bay Packers versus Detroit Lions game on Fox also broke the 2022 record, drawing 47.7 million viewers.
- Additionally, the evening match between the Ravens and Bengals recorded 28.4 million viewers, marking the highest for any late window Thanksgiving game in history.