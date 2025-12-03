NFL Thanksgiving game shatters regular-season viewership record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Football League saw record viewership on Thanksgiving for a regular-season game, the network announced on Wednesday.

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and host Dallas Cowboys drew in a whopping 57.23 million viewers on CBS.

Viewership of the Chiefs-Cowboys game peaked at 61.357 million from 7:45-8 p.m. ET.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to a stirring 31-28 victory over Patrick Mahomes, who passed for four scores, in a star-studded showdown.

Prescott passed for 320 yards, resulting in the resurgent Dallas Cowboys winning their third consecutive game.

Mahomes completed 23 of 34 passes for 261 yards with four touchdowns -- two to Rashee Rice -- and no interceptions.

The Cowboys won their third consecutive game ( AP )

Brandon Aubrey kicked a 36-yard field goal for the only points of the third quarter, extending the Cowboys' 17-14 halftime lead to six points.

The average of 57.23 million viewers shattered the previous record audience for a Thanksgiving Day game of 42.1 million, set in 2022 between Dallas and the New York Giants.

As for that 2022 record, it was also broken earlier in the day on Thursday.

Fox Sports reported that its Thanksgiving Day game between the Green Bay Packers and host Detroit Lions drew 47.7 million. The Packers recorded a 31-24 victory over the Lions, with viewership peaking at 57.957 million from 4-4:15 p.m. ET

In attendance at AT&T stadium for the Thanksgiving game was Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, along with their three kids, Sterling Skye (4), Patrick "Bronze" Lavon (2) and Golden Raye (10 months).

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s pop star fiancée, Taylor Swift, was notably not in attendance.

Swift rarely attends games not at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.

The night game between the Ravens and Bengals drew 28.4 million viewers, the most of any late window game in Thanksgiving history.