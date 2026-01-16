Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Golf legend gives health update following open-heart surgery

Nick Faldo recently had open-heart surgery
Nick Faldo recently had open-heart surgery (GETTY IMAGES)
  • Sir Nick Faldo, the six-time major champion, has returned home following successful preventative open-heart surgery in the United States.
  • The 68-year-old spent two weeks at The Cleveland Clinic for a scheduled procedure to repair his enlarged aorta.
  • The surgery was performed by world-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Lars Svensson.
  • A post on his official X account confirmed he was "headed home" and that the procedure was successful.
  • Faldo is now looking forward to resuming his golf course design work and celebrating "Six back in '96" at Masters Week in Augusta, Georgia.
