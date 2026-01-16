Nick Faldo returns home after undergoing open-heart surgery
The six-time major champion underwent a procedure in Cleveland
Sir Nick Faldo is returning home following successful preventative open-heart surgery in the United States.
The 68-year-old six-time major winner spent two weeks at The Cleveland Clinic, where the procedure took place to repair his enlarged aorta.
A post on his official X, formerly Twitter, account read: "Headed home.
"After two weeks in Cleveland, Nick Faldo, and his wife, Lindsay, are on their way home following a successful, scheduled preventative open-heart surgery to repair his enlarged aorta, performed by world-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Lars Svensson at The Cleveland Clinic.
"Nick is now looking ahead to returning to his golf course design work and to the Masters Week in Augusta, GA, where he will be celebrating 'Six back in '96'.
"Home never felt so good."
Faldo won both the Masters and The Open on three occasions, sealing his sixth major success with a dominant win over Greg Norman at Augusta 30 years ago.
The Englishman spent a total of 97 weeks ranked as world No 1 and has more major titles than any other European golfer in the modern era.
