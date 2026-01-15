Rory McIlroy gives LIV Golf verdict after Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Masters champion Rory McIlroy believes Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour is indicative of a decline in LIV Golf.

The five-time major winner’s swift reinstatement, less than a month after leaving his contract with the Saudi breakaway league a year early, has been widely welcomed by many of the top professionals.

His departure persuaded the PGA Tour to re-write their rules to accommodate him within a specific penalty framework and even offer a window for the likes of fellow big names Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith to return.

McIlroy, whose first competitive round of the year saw him shoot a five-under 66 to lead the Dubai Invitational, said that showed the current state of play.

“It’s not as if they made any huge signings this year, is it?” the Northern Irishman told The Daily Telegraph.

“They haven’t signed anyone who moves the needle and I don’t think they will.

“I mean, they could re-sign Bryson for hundreds of millions of dollars, but even if they do, it doesn’t change their product does it?

“They’ll just be paying for the exact same thing. And they’ve lost Brooks.”

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy enjoyed some early success with his new clubs and ball at the Dubai Invitational (Fatima Shbair/AP)

McIlroy has switched from blade to cavity-back irons, the type used by the vast majority of amateur golfers as they are more forgiving, for the new season and was happy with the transition at the Dubai Creek Resort.

“If there is help to be had I’ll definitely take it. I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’ve got a new golf ball in play this week but overall I’ve liked what I’ve seen at home and today was a good test for it and I felt everything was pretty good. Overall a nice way to start the year.”

McIlroy appeared to get to grips with the new set up immediately as he reached the turn in a five-under 31.

Starting from the 10th he was inches away from an eagle but that set the tone for the first of seven birdies in 10 holes as, with his wedges dialled in, he hit his approaches all inside 11 feet on five par fours.

His only blemishes came with a missed short putt at the 12th and the third, where he failed to escape from the sand having driven into a greenside bunker, but further frustration was to follow as he could only par his way home.

Play was paused midway through the day to remember young golfer Emanuele Galeppini, due to be junior captain at Dubai Creek this year, and the 39 other people who died in a fire in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on New Year’s Day.

Scotland’s Connoy Syme and Spain’s David Puig are one shot behind with England’s Matt Wallace, who had an eagle and six birdies in a nine-hole run, in the group on three under after dropping shots late in his round.

