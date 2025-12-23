Brooks Koepka becomes first player to defect from LIV Golf

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka became the first player to defect from LIV Golf, a significant blow to the Saudi-funded league that raises questions whether the PGA Tour will find a way for him to return.

LIV Golf posted an announcement to its website under a statement that Talor Gooch is the new captain of the Smash team that Koepka had previously led.

Koepka joined the circuit in 2022 and won five events over four seasons on the tour.

Scott O'Neil, the new CEO of LIV, said Koepka and LIV “amicably and mutually agreed” that Koepka will no longer compete after the 2025 season.

“Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home,” O'Neil said. “We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course.”

A statement by Koepka’s representatives read: “Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf.

“Family has always guided Brooks’ decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home.”

The PGA Tour policy banning players who have joined the rival league requires them to sit out for one year from their last participation.

LIV ended its season on 24 August.

The PGA Tour also took the rare step of acknowledging a move involving a player no longer a member.

“Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success,” the tour said in a statement. “The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.”

Additional reporting by AP