Brooks Koepka becomes first player to defect from LIV Golf
The five-time major winner explained he would step back to spend more time with his family
Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka became the first player to defect from LIV Golf, a significant blow to the Saudi-funded league that raises questions whether the PGA Tour will find a way for him to return.
LIV Golf posted an announcement to its website under a statement that Talor Gooch is the new captain of the Smash team that Koepka had previously led.
Koepka joined the circuit in 2022 and won five events over four seasons on the tour.
Scott O'Neil, the new CEO of LIV, said Koepka and LIV “amicably and mutually agreed” that Koepka will no longer compete after the 2025 season.
“Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home,” O'Neil said. “We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course.”
A statement by Koepka’s representatives read: “Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf.
“Family has always guided Brooks’ decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home.”
The PGA Tour policy banning players who have joined the rival league requires them to sit out for one year from their last participation.
LIV ended its season on 24 August.
The PGA Tour also took the rare step of acknowledging a move involving a player no longer a member.
“Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success,” the tour said in a statement. “The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.”
Additional reporting by AP
