Defender receives first England call-up after handful of starts
- Nico O'Reilly has been called up to the England squad following Reece James's withdrawal from the October internationals due to injury.
- The 20-year-old Manchester City player was elevated from the Under-21 squad, presenting an opportunity for his first senior cap.
- This marks a swift rise for O'Reilly, who recently signed a new five-year contract with his boyhood club.
- O'Reilly has already made nine appearances this season, with six starts so far, playing at left back.
- England manager Thomas Tuchel is facing a shortage of fit full-backs, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tino Livramento also sidelined, but chose not to recall experienced players like Kyle Walker or Luke Shaw.