Nico O’Reilly called up to England squad after Reece James withdraws
The Manchester City player impressed with the Under-21 squad and has earned a promotion
Nico O’Reilly has been called up to the England squad after Reece James withdrew with injury.
The Chelsea captain, who had become a part of Thomas Tuchel’s first-choice side, will miss the October internationals against Wales and Latvia.
And so the 20-year-old O’Reilly has a chance to win his first senior cap after being promoted from the Under-21 squad.
It caps a swift rise for the Manchester City player, who signed a new five-year contract to stay with his boyhood club.
Tuchel is short of fit full-backs, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tino Livramento also sidelined, but opted not to give a recall to the experienced Kyle Walker or Luke Shaw.
Djed Spence and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the only other specialists full-backs in Tuchel’s squad, though Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa and John Stones could all operate there.
