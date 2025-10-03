Thomas Tuchel explains why he left out Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish from England squad
Tuchel’s side play Wales in a friendly at Wembley before travelling to Latvia to continue their World Cup qualifying campaign
Thomas Tuchel says he wanted to retain the same squad who thrashed Serbia 5-0 in England’s last match as he explained why several big names were missing from the group.
England revealed the latest squad for October’s internationals on Friday morning, with the selection largely unchanged from the wins over Andorra and Serbia in last month’s World Cup qualifying. Bukayo Saka has returned to replace his injured Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke in the most notable change.
Jude Bellingham has returned to action with Real Madrid after injury and was named England’s player of the 2024/25 season this week, while Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have both found form in the Premier League, but none of the trio have been selected.
Tuchel’s side play Wales in a friendly at Wembley next Thursday before travelling to Latvia to continue their qualifying campaign.
“It’s only three weeks now since the last camp and the last win [against Serbia], the last performance. So the question was, why not bring the same group in?” Tuchel explained. “Because they set the standards and now it is about creating habits out of it.
“We have unfortunately two injuries at the moment, Tino (Livramento) and Noni (Madueke), and we bring of course Bukayo Saka to replace Noni and Jarell Quansah was a late call-up last time. He will stay in camp.”
England squad for October internationals
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford.
Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones.
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers.
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments