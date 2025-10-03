England squad announcement live: Thomas Tuchel reveals squad for October international break
England will host Wales in a friendly before resuming their World Cup qualifying campaign in Latvia
Thomas Tuchel is set to announce his squad for England’s next round of international matches this morning.
The Three Lions seemed to finally deliver on Tuchel’s vision in the September break, following up a drab 2-0 win over Andorra with an emphatic 5-0 thrashing of Serbia on their own turf.
They’ll hope to build on that momentum this month as they play host to Wales in an international friendly on 9 October, before resuming their World Cup qualifying campaign in Latvia on 14 October.
Having missed out on Tuchel’s last squad, Manchester City’s Phil Foden is in line to be recalled after kicking into gear in recent weeks, while Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka should be also included again after recovering from injury. Jude Bellingham is also up for reselection after recovering from shoulder surgery that saw him miss the start of the season.
Follow the latest updates and reaction from the England squad announcement in our live blog below:
Thomas Tuchel's last squad
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, James Trafford, Dean Henderson.
Defenders: Reece James, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence.
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Adam Wharton, Morgan Rogers, Declan Rice.
Forwards: Harry Kane, Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins.
Who could be called up by Thomas Tuchel?
Having missed out on Thomas Tuchel’s last squad, Manchester City’s Phil Foden is in line to be recalled after kicking into gear in recent weeks.
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka should be also included again after recovering from injury, though Chelsea star Cole Palmer remains sidelined.
Jude Bellingham is also up for reselection after recovering from shoulder surgery that saw him miss the start of the season.
Real Madrid colleague Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, will play no part in the October internationals owing to hamstring problem.
The ex-Liverpool right-back was snubbed regardless for the previous squad amid teething issues at the Santiago Bernabeu, but could have been up for selection after Tino Livramento - who has so far been preferred by Tuchel - was ruled out for eight weeks this week.
When is the England squad announced?
England’s squad announcement is expected to take place today at 11am BST.
Thomas Tuchel will then hold a press conference where we will get the reasoning behind his decisions.
We’ll have all the updates, right here.
England squad announcement LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Thomas Tuchel’s squad announcement ahead of the October internationals.
Stay tuned to discover who gets the call-up from Tuchel, as it happens.
