NBA superstar Nikola Jokic sparks concern after suffering knee injury
- Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic sustained a potentially significant knee injury during Monday night's game against the Miami Heat.
- The three-time MVP limped off the court before halftime after his left foot was stepped on by teammate Spencer Jones, causing his knee to buckle.
- Jokic, who had already amassed 21 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, did not return to the game, which the Nuggets lost 147-123.
- His status is currently uncertain, pending the results of an MRI scan, with coach David Adelman expressing immediate concern for his star player.
- A prolonged absence for Jokic, who was averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists this season, would be a monumental blow to the Nuggets' season and their standing in the Western Conference.