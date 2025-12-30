Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic set for MRI scan after suffering worrying knee injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has suffered a potentially significant knee injury, casting a shadow over his team's season and raising concerns across the NBA.

The three-time MVP limped off the court during Monday night's game against the Miami Heat, with his status now uncertain pending the results of an MRI scan.

The incident occurred just moments before halftime, marring what had been another dominant performance from the Serbian centre, who had already amassed 21 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

While backtracking to defend a drive by Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jokic appeared to have his left foot stepped on by teammate Spencer Jones, causing his knee to buckle.

He collapsed to the floor in obvious pain, clutching his knee, before being helped off the court with a pronounced limp and not returning for the second half of Denver's 147-123 loss.

Nuggets coach David Adelman expressed immediate concern for his star player.

open image in gallery Jokic had been in brilliant form before his injury ( AP )

"Immediately, he knew something was wrong," Adelman stated after the game. "Hey, this is part of the NBA. Anybody who gets hurt in this game, it's kind of gut-wrenching, especially somebody as special as he is.

“We'll find out more (Tuesday). We'll move on as a team. Obviously, right now, I'm more concerned just about him as a person and the disappointment of going through something like that."

A prolonged absence for Jokic would be a monumental blow to the Nuggets and the wider league, given his status as one of basketball's absolute superstars.

He was firmly in the early MVP conversation this season, averaging an astonishing 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game before Monday's injury – well on track for a second consecutive season averaging a triple-double.

Even a month-long layoff could see him miss around 16 games, severely impacting Denver's standing in the fiercely competitive Western Conference.

His teammates acknowledge his irreplaceable role. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray emphasised, "He's not just a big part of what we do, but almost everything that we do. We just want to see him healthy and everybody in here is ready to step up."

Coach Adelman admitted the uncertainty would weigh heavily on him. "Tonight my mind will wander," he said. "And it'll wander about what we have to do going forward if he is out for a while or for a long time."

Jokic has been remarkably durable throughout his career, missing only 36 games over the past five seasons.

The Nuggets' record in those absences stands at 13-23, highlighting his critical influence. He had played in all 32 of Denver's games this season prior to Monday night.

open image in gallery David Adelman is concerned that Jokic may have suffered a significant injury ( AP )

Adelman stressed the need for a thorough diagnostic process. "It's just part of this process," he explained.

"You don't get definitive answers right after these things happen. I know he's an extremely special player that people want updates on right away; makes total sense to me. But we'll go through the process properly, for him and for our team."

The Nuggets are already contending with a significant injury list, playing without three potential starters – Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Cam Johnson – a challenge they have largely navigated thanks to Jokic's exceptional play.

As the team awaits further news, the sentiment remains one of cautious optimism.

"Hoping for the best," Adelman concluded. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had remarked before the game, "The things that he’s doing this year are really remarkable," a testament to the calibre of player whose immediate future now hangs in the balance.