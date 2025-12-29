LeBron James suffers fresh injury blow as LA Lakers snap losing streak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating the Sacramento Kings 125-101, though the victory was overshadowed by a late injury to star LeBron James.

Luka Doncic spearheaded the effort with 34 points, while James contributed 24 before his fourth-quarter exit.

Doncic was exceptional, hitting five three-pointers, adding seven assists and three steals. James contributed 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting, while Nick Smith Jr. added 21 off the bench, including five three-pointers.

James set an early pace, scoring 10 first-quarter points, highlighted by an alley-oop slam from Marcus Smart, helping Los Angeles to a 30-24 lead.

Doncic then scored 14 points in the second, reaching 23 by half-time as the Lakers built a 68-53 advantage.

The Lakers maintained dominance after the break. James completed his third dunk, and a 21-4 run, capped by a James three-pointer, extended their lead to 81-55.

open image in gallery Luka Doncic was in inspired form for LA Lakers on Sunday night ( AP )

Despite eight quick points from Smart, the Kings, led by DeMar DeRozan's 22 points and Maxime Raynaud's 16 points and 10 rebounds, narrowed the deficit to 99-80 by the third quarter's end.

The victory was overshadowed when James sustained a right lower back injury after a collision with DeRozan, forcing his exit with 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.

James already missed the opening months of the season due to sciatica before returning in November to create NBA history.

He is now playing in his 23rd consecutive season, making him the longest-serving player ever, surpassing Vince Carter’s 22 seasons.

However, he could now be set for another spell on the sidelines after leaving the court early on Sunday.

This adds to the Lakers' injury concerns, with Austin Reaves already sidelined for at least a month.

Nevertheless, a decisive 13-2 burst, featuring James's fourth dunk, three-pointers from Rui Hachimura and Doncic, and free throws from Jake LaRavia, ensured the win.