Sean Dyche continues Nottingham Forest revival in handsome Malmo win

Forest’s goals were scored by Ryan Yates, Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Nikola Milenkovic (pictured)
Forest’s goals were scored by Ryan Yates, Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Nikola Milenkovic (pictured) (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)
  • Nottingham Forest secured a 3-0 victory over Malmo in the Europa League, paying tribute to their 1979 European Cup-winning side who beat the Swedish outfit in the final.
  • Goals for Forest were scored by Ryan Yates, Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Nikola Milenkovic.
  • The win continues manager Sean Dyche's revival at the club, marking three consecutive victories and a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions.
  • Forest capitalised on Malmo playing their first competitive match since 9 November.
  • The result keeps Nottingham Forest in contention for a top-eight finish in the league table after five games.
