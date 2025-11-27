Nottingham Forest turn nostalgia into glory with big Malmo win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest paid tribute to their 1979 European Cup-winning heroes in style with a 3-0 win over Malmo in the Europa League.

Brian Clough’s Forest conquered Europe 46 years ago when Trevor Francis’ goal against the Swedish side gave them a 1-0 success in Munich.

Nostalgia was in full supply ahead of kick-off, with most of the living players from that famous night paraded on the City Ground pitch as well as a two-minute film projected onto the Brian Clough Stand.

And although the stakes were much lower this time in a league phase match, Forest were again victorious thanks to goals from Ryan Yates, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Nikola Milenkovic.

The current crop have their own desires of triumphing in Europe and kept themselves in contention for finishing in the top eight of a congested league table after five games.

Victory for Forest continued the upward trend under boss Sean Dyche, who has now delivered three wins in a row amid a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions, with the unsettling spell at the start of the season seemingly behind them.

open image in gallery There was plenty of nostalgia before kick-off ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

open image in gallery And Forest were celebrating when the game began ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Dyche’s men took advantage of coming up against a Malmo side who were playing their first competitive match since 9 November.

Callum Hudson-Odoi dragged a shot wide in just the third minute while Nicolas Dominguez also put a spearing header just off target.

The breakthrough came in the 28th minute and it was perhaps fitting that a homegrown Forest player was the scorer. Milenkovic’s cross deflected invitingly into the path of Yates and the skipper coolly slotted home from 12 yards.

It should have been 2-0 just 10 minutes later but Kalimuendo shot too close to Melker Ellborg, with Milenkovic putting his header from the resulting corner straight at the Malmo goalkeeper.

open image in gallery Ryan Yates opened the scoring for Forest ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The upward trend under Sean Dyche continued ( AFP via Getty Images )

The second did come on the stroke of half-time as Kalimuendo broke his Forest duck. The Frenchman was on hand to tap home his first goal for the club after Ellborg had spectacularly clawed away Yates’ header from a James McAtee cross.

Forest made it 3-0 just before the hour when Milenkovic converted from close range after Yates’ volley fell into his path, with the goal surviving a lengthy VAR check for offside.

Hudson-Odoi then clipped the crossbar as Forest chased more goals, but three was enough as they took the foot off the pedal with Sunday’s visit of Brighton in mind.