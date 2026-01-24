Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Novak Djokovic makes history at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne
Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Novak Djokovic made history at the Australian Open by becoming the first player to achieve 400 Grand Slam victories.
  • He defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets (6-3 6-4 7-6 (4)), also equalling Roger Federer's record of 102 wins at the Australian Open.
  • The match saw Djokovic save two set points in the third set and briefly cause concern after falling and clutching his ankle, which was later treated for a blister.
  • Djokovic engaged with the Melbourne crowd during the match, gesturing to them after securing crucial points.
  • He admitted to relaxing too much during the game but expressed satisfaction with his straight-sets win and a positive start to the tournament.
