Novak Djokovic makes history at Australian Open
- Novak Djokovic made history at the Australian Open by becoming the first player to achieve 400 Grand Slam victories.
- He defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets (6-3 6-4 7-6 (4)), also equalling Roger Federer's record of 102 wins at the Australian Open.
- The match saw Djokovic save two set points in the third set and briefly cause concern after falling and clutching his ankle, which was later treated for a blister.
- Djokovic engaged with the Melbourne crowd during the match, gesturing to them after securing crucial points.
- He admitted to relaxing too much during the game but expressed satisfaction with his straight-sets win and a positive start to the tournament.